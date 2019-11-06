FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NYSE:DCO opened at $46.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ducommun has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $547.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $27,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

