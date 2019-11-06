FY2019 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

CCS opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $947.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 293,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5,668.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 720,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

