Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 1,755 at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,755 ($22.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.53) on Monday. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($20.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,273.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,085.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 161.14.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £1,085.04 ($1,417.80).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

