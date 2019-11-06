FunFair Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.99 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $23.99 million and $547,520.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00220845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.01492133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028518 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, ABCC, Binance, IDEX, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, HitBTC and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

