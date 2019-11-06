FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FTS International’s FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut FTS International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen cut FTS International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.56.

FTS International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,494. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

