FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.