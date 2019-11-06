Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.96

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 11574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -358.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Basto bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,867.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Freshpet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.