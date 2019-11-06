Freshpet Inc Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRPT. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -343.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 85.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $247,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

