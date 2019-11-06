Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.95 ($89.48).

FRA traded down €2.56 ($2.98) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €73.14 ($85.05). 137,931 shares of the stock traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.84.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

