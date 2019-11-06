Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14, 763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $436,000.

