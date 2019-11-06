Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Trading Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Forterra traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.26, 59,233 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 189,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

In other news, CEO Karl Watson bought 65,200 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $452,488.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vikrant Bhatia bought 17,175 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,668.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 110,840 shares of company stock worth $745,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 24.3% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 537,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Water Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 196.2% during the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 310,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 99.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

