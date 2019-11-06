Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (LON:FTSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT PLC (LON:FTSV) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FTSV stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.25 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.97.

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT Company Profile

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters , and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

