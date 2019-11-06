Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.22 million.

Shares of FSCT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 582,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $46.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,991 shares in the company, valued at $22,977,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,460,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,286 shares of company stock worth $5,993,576. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

