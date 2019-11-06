Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Sloane Robinson LLP

Sloane Robinson LLP lowered its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB comprises about 2.8% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 40.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 66.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. 633,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

