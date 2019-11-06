Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.30. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLDM. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $64,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,753 shares of company stock worth $4,239,526. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

