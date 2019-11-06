Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FLDM stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.30. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.90.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLDM. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.
About Fluidigm
Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.
