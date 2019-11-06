Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 1,400,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

