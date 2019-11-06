FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $675,774.00 and $1,118.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00216573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01481311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

