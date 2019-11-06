Flinders Mines (ASX:FMS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Flinders Mines Limited (ASX:FMS) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 253,432 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 291,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

About Flinders Mines (ASX:FMS)

Flinders Mines Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It operates through Pilbara Iron Ore, Canegrass, and Other segments. The company explores for iron, gold, and base metal deposits. It flagship asset is the Pilbara iron ore project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Canegrass project consisting of six exploration licenses situated in Western Australia.

