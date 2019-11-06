Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.89 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 102.9% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $746,347.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,648 shares of company stock worth $11,658,308 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.91. The stock had a trading volume of 833,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,875. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

