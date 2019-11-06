Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 292 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $1,770,369.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $2,633,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.82. 152,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.14. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

