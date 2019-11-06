Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.27

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$18.27 ($12.96) and last traded at A$18.19 ($12.90), with a volume of 546557 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$17.88 ($12.68).

The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of A$15.45.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

