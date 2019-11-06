Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,772,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,465,000 after purchasing an additional 316,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 16,153.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $150.66 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,563 shares of company stock worth $31,963,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.79.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

