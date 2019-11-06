Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BB&T by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 73,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth $15,462,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.