Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,662.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $179.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

