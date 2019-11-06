Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 46.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

