FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.14

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.14 and traded as high as $128.90. FirstGroup shares last traded at $127.70, with a volume of 4,208,815 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 124.14 ($1.62).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.22.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £56,525 ($73,859.92). Also, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 83,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £108,472 ($141,737.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 131,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,556.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

