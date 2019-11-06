FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 241,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after purchasing an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $27,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstCash by 85.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 13.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 711,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

