First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.80% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

