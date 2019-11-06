First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. CWM LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

FRC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 545,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.