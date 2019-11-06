First National Trust Co Sells 1,406 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 613.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 842,348 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Target by 310.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after acquiring an additional 663,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $114.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

