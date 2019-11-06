First National Trust Co Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,427,000 after purchasing an additional 566,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,419,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,922,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

