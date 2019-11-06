First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

