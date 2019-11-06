First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 643,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after buying an additional 354,228 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $209,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QCOM stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,392 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

