First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $107.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

