First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,741 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $358.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

