First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

