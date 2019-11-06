First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 286 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,177,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,126,000 after buying an additional 5,090,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

