First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

