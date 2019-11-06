First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,062 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.3% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 162,766 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 60,287 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $10,888,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $320.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.38.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,585 shares in the company, valued at $25,056,294.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,005. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $300.87 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

