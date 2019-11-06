First Analysis Comments on ORBCOMM Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) – Analysts at First Analysis lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ORBCOMM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. First Analysis analyst now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). First Analysis also issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

ORBC opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $253,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $246,110. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 1,793.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

