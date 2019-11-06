FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Wednesday.

LON MTC opened at GBX 13.62 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Mothercare has a 1 year low of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.60 ($0.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

