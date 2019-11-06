Financial Comparison: Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) versus Catalyst Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CBIO)

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Boston Therapeutics alerts:

62.7% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Catalyst Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $30,000.00 31.12 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 7,005.33 -$30.06 million ($2.68) -2.18

Boston Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics -8,042.35% N/A -104.81% Catalyst Biosciences N/A -42.29% -40.30%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Therapeutics and Catalyst Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 317.38%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats Boston Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates include BTI-320, a non-systemic, carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based, injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also develops OxyFex, an oxygen delivery agent for ischemia and trauma for blood loss during surgery in veterinary medicine applications. In addition, it produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing Dalcinonacog alfa, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; CB 2679d-GT, a FIX gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.