Financial Analysis: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) versus Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $31.62, suggesting a potential upside of 181.07%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -114.30% -69.08% Windtree Therapeutics -3,548.97% -65.66% -30.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -2.95 Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 53.77 -$20.53 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

