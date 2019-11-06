Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 80,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,411. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

