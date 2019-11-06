Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $67.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.