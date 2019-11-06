Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32, 129 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

