Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $26.53 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $26.53 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges including BiKi, Korbit, HitBTC and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,007,081 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitbns, Hotbit, Bittrex, Binance, Dcoin, BitMax, HitBTC, IDEX, Korbit, Coinall, MXC, BitAsset, KuCoin, Bitrabbit, BiKi and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

