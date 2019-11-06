Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to announce $396.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.50 million. Ferroglobe posted sales of $526.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferroglobe.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $409.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.01 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Ferroglobe’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

GSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

GSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 461,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 307,818 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,263,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.