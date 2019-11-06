Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.82

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $926.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $177,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $245,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
