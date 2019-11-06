Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.82

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $926.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41.

In related news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $39,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $177,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $245,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

