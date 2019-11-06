Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Achieves $2.88 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $16,351.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and QBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 256,699,320 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

